Austria’s national ice hockey team will contest the traditional Germany Cup in Landshut for the first time this year. As was announced on Monday, men and women will play a home tournament at the same time for the first time. This should give more attention to women’s ice hockey in Germany.

Austria’s men will meet vice world champions Germany, Denmark and Slovakia from November 8th to 12th. Last year, the ÖEHV team took second place when they took part for the first time.

