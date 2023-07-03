Ride in crowd: defender denies political background | > – News

Status: 07/03/2023 12:51 p.m

A man is said to have driven his car into a crowd after a demonstration against the AfD in 2020. As of today, he must therefore answer before the Kiel district court.

In the process of a car attack on a group of people in Henstedt-Ulzburg, the 22-year-old defendant testified extensively on Monday. He admitted the crime and said his behavior was wrong. “I can only offer my apologies to those affected,” he said. However, his defender denied a political background to the crime. The incident happened on the sidelines of an AfD event, the victims were participants in a counter-demonstration. The accused said in court that he was a member of the AfD at the time of the incident, but is no longer a member of the party.

Accused: pursued by hooded group

According to the indictment, the situation between AfD supporters and participants in the demonstration heated up after the party event. In order to avoid conflict, the accused was asked to leave with his companions. He is said to have gotten into his car and started slowly, but then accelerated.

The accused stated that he and his companions felt they were being followed by the counter-demonstrators. A black hooded group ran after them to the cars and attacked one of his friends. That’s why he panicked. The 22-year-old could no longer say exactly what happened then. He only remembers two “Wumms” noises.

Also charged with attempted murder

The public prosecutor accuses the accused of having deliberately steered his car onto the sidewalk on October 17, 2020 in Henstedt-Ulzburg (Segeberg district) and driving unbraked into a group of people at a speed of 25 to 35 kilometers per hour. Several people were injured. The then 19-year-old accepted that the people he hit could be fatally injured, according to the public prosecutor. The charge is therefore attempted manslaughter in combination with dangerous bodily harm and dangerous intervention in road traffic.

There will be a demo against right-wing violence in front of the district court on Monday.

Around 100 people demonstrated against right-wing violence in front of the Kiel district court on Monday. Due to the great interest, the court has additional security guards on duty. A verdict is expected in October.

