Manuel Ortlechner’s contract as sporting director of Bundesliga club Austria Wien has been extended by three years and runs until 2026, like that of sporting director Jürgen Werner to reinvent. I think a lot has changed since then,” Ortlechner was quoted as saying in a club broadcast on Monday.

GEPA/Edgar Eisner

Werner expressed his satisfaction that Ortlechner was still tied to the club: “I’m glad that I still have Manuel by my side with his sporting expertise and his heart for Austria.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook