itineraries of one, two or three days — idealista/news

Trieste, a fascinating city rich in history, is a place that cannot be missed if you want to have an all-round knowledge of the most beautiful Italian cities. Located in the north-east, Trieste offers a variety of attractions and places of interest that make it an unmissable destination for any tourist. Here, then, are several itineraries to discover the city and its surroundings to find out what to see in Trieste and discover this beautiful area of ​​Friuli.

What to see in Trieste in one day or in a few hours

To explore Trieste on foot is one of the best ways to discover the city in one day. The narrow, winding streets of the old town are full of surprises, with historical monuments, lively squares and cozy cafés on every corner.

One of the routes not to be missed starts from Piazza Unification of Italy, the main square of Trieste and one of the largest in Europe. From here, you can stroll along the seashore and enjoy the view of the city’s harbor and lighthouse. It is surrounded by historic buildings such as the town hall and the Government House.The lighthouse of Trieste: Also known as the Victory Lighthouse, this monument is a symbol of the city and offers a panoramic view of the gulf of Trieste. Continuing your journey, you will arrive at the Roman theatrean ancient theater dating back to the 1st century AD that once could seat up to 6,000 spectators. Not far away, you will find the Revoltella Museuma modern art museum dedicated to 19th century art and culture. Finally, don’t forget the Miramar Castle, a charming building overlooking the sea, surrounded by a lush park. This castle was the residence of Archduke Ferdinand Maximilian of Austria and his consort Charlotte of Belgium and today is a museum that tells their story.

What to see in Trieste in two days

The center of Trieste it is a vibrant place, full of life and attractions to discover. Walking through its streets, you will come across a number of historical monuments, charming shops and cozy restaurants offering typical local cuisine. If you have a second day available, you absolutely cannot miss:

The Cathedral of San Giustolocated on the homonymous hill, from where you can enjoy a panoramic view of the city Jewish Community Museum offers an in-depth insight into Jewish history in Trieste Molo Audace, an ideal place to enjoy a panoramic view of the sea and the port of Trieste. With its relaxing atmosphere and spectacular views, it’s the perfect place to end your day in Trieste. Don’t forget to stop by the San Marco coffeea historic literary café, where you can enjoy an authentic Trieste coffee.

What to visit in Trieste and surroundings in 3 days

Not just the center of Trieste has a lot to offer, but its surroundings are also full of attractions and places of interest that are worth a visit. If you have some extra time, you should explore the surrounding area for an even more complete travel experience.

One of the places not to be missed is definitely the Giant Cavealso known as Trieste cave. There is talk of one of the largest tourist caves in the world, located in Borgo Grotta Gigante. Here you can admire stalactites and stalagmites of impressive size and discover a fascinating underground world.

Finally, don’t forget to visit the small towns and villages around Trieste such as Duino, Grado or Aquileia. Each of them has its own unique charm and offers a different experience away from the hustle and bustle of the city. If you don’t have a car you can try i transport of Trieste to arrive in the suggestive villages of the surroundings.

What to see in Trieste with children: family holidays

Trieste is a city that offers attractions suitable for the whole family, making it an ideal destination for a trip with children.

One of the places that will surely enchant the little ones is the natural History Museumwhere they can admire a vast collection of fossils, minerals and stuffed animals. Another unmissable stop is the Miramar Parkan enchanting place where children can run free along the paths, discover the local flora and admire the swans in the pond. For a day of fun and learning, the Science Center Imaginary Scientific it is an excellent choice. This center features interactive exhibits that stimulate curiosity and interest in science and technology. Finally, don’t forget to take a stroll along the Rive, the waterfront of Trieste. Here you can enjoy an ice cream, admire the boats in the port and, if the weather permits, take a dip in the sea.

Living in Trieste

Trieste it is a place to be admired at all hours and in all seasons. Its temperate climate and proximity to the sea make it the perfect place to decide to move or spend your holidays. With idealista you can discover the best neighborhoods to live in Trieste and choose the house that best suits your interests:

