Austria is defeated by Bulgaria in EM preliminary qualification

Austria is defeated by Bulgaria in EM preliminary qualification

Austria’s men’s basketball team started the third and final round of pre-qualification (Group J) for the 2025 European Championships on Saturday evening with a defeat. The ÖBV selection lost in Botevgrad 71:83 (27:34) against Bulgaria. This means that Chris O’Shea’s team is already under pressure in Wednesday’s home game against Norway.

Bogic Vujosevic with 15 and Erol Ersek, who was injured in the final phase, with twelve points were the most successful throwers for the Austrians, who were 20:15 ahead after the first quarter.

A catch-up race in the fourth section after a 52:67 deficit (33rd) only brought the ÖBV selection up to 65:70 (36th). O’Shea, who turned 42 on Saturday, was denied a sporting birthday present.

Next opponent Norway

On Wednesday (6.30 p.m., live on ORF Sport +) Norway will be a guest in the Multiversum Schwechat. The upcoming opponent started with a 86:80 against Bulgaria in group J. For Austria’s team boss, the Scandinavians are “dangerous” and “play good basketball”.

From the four groups of three in the third round of pre-qualification, only the respective winners advance to actual qualification for the 2025 continental finals.

