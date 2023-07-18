Austria talent suffered another cruciate ligament tear – sport.ORF.at

The only 19-year-old Florian Wustinger has suffered his second serious injury in his young career at Austria Vienna. Eleven months after tearing his cruciate ligament and meniscus in the Europa League play-off against Fenerbahce, the Viennese suffered another injury to his anterior cruciate ligament. The injury happened to Wustinger, who is already fully integrated in team training again, on Friday in his first match for the cooperation club SV Stripfing.

Now on Monday the fears were confirmed, the MRT showed a cruciate ligament tear again.

