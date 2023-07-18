Home » Austria talent suffered another cruciate ligament tear – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Austria talent suffered another cruciate ligament tear – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Austria talent suffered another cruciate ligament tear – sport.ORF.at

The only 19-year-old Florian Wustinger has suffered his second serious injury in his young career at Austria Vienna. Eleven months after tearing his cruciate ligament and meniscus in the Europa League play-off against Fenerbahce, the Viennese suffered another injury to his anterior cruciate ligament. The injury happened to Wustinger, who is already fully integrated in team training again, on Friday in his first match for the cooperation club SV Stripfing.

Now on Monday the fears were confirmed, the MRT showed a cruciate ligament tear again.

See also  Arsenal's return to the European war after a year has fallen short and the future can still be expected – yqqlm

You may also like

Euro 2024: Uefa encourages teams to avoid flying...

Paris 2024 claims to have passed one billion...

An Exciting Day at Inter Miami: Messi’s First...

Wesley Fofana: Chelsea defender out for months after...

Salač will change the team in the World...

76ers willing to keep James Harden but the...

Theo Hernandez-Milan, signs of stomach ache? Napoli aims...

Examining Nacho Ambriz’s Journey and Qualifications to Lead...

“My dream? Winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon»- TV...

Short circuit at the San Siro: Milan will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy