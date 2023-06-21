Home » Austria vs Sweden with Adamu, Arnautovic substitute
Sports

Austria vs Sweden with Adamu, Arnautovic substitute

by admin
Austria vs Sweden with Adamu, Arnautovic substitute

There is no place for Marko Arnautovic in the starting line-up in the European Championship qualifier against Sweden in Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium. Instead of the Bologna professional, Junior Adamu storms. Phillipp Mwene is also new in the starting eleven in the 1-1 draw against Belgium, the Eindhoven full-back was preferred to Maximilian Wöber. Marcel Sabitzer and Kevin Danso are also on the bench.

GEPA/Manuel Binder

European Championship qualification, group F, third matchday

Tuesday, 8:45 p.m.:

Austria – Sweden

Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadium, SR Guide (ITA)

Austria: A. Schlager – Posch, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene – Baumgartner, Seiwald, X. Schlager, Wimmer – Adamu, Gregoritsch

Sweden: Olsen – Wahlqvist, Hien, Lindelöf, M. Olsson – Svanberg Gustafson, K. Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg – Kulusevski, Isak

The game kicks off at 8:45 p.m. The game can be followed in a live blog.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Manchester City say Liverpool bus attacked on journey from Etihad Stadium

You may also like

Messi will sign a two-year contract in Miami....

Angels unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani if they...

23J ELECTIONS | The PP sacrifices Extremadura and...

European Games: Synchronous duo goes for Paris quota...

Gold Cup: Guadeloupe and Martinique qualified

Quiz: Can you name these former Under-21 Euros...

Montenegro – Czech Republic 1:4, Four hits in...

European Under-21 Championship: Five players to watch as...

NBA Draft 2023, the Utah Jazz try to...

Sinner beats Gasquet on the grass in Halle:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy