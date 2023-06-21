Austria vs Sweden with Adamu, Arnautovic substitute

There is no place for Marko Arnautovic in the starting line-up in the European Championship qualifier against Sweden in Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium. Instead of the Bologna professional, Junior Adamu storms. Phillipp Mwene is also new in the starting eleven in the 1-1 draw against Belgium, the Eindhoven full-back was preferred to Maximilian Wöber. Marcel Sabitzer and Kevin Danso are also on the bench.

European Championship qualification, group F, third matchday

Tuesday, 8:45 p.m.:

Austria – Sweden

Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadium, SR Guide (ITA)

Austria: A. Schlager – Posch, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene – Baumgartner, Seiwald, X. Schlager, Wimmer – Adamu, Gregoritsch

Sweden: Olsen – Wahlqvist, Hien, Lindelöf, M. Olsson – Svanberg Gustafson, K. Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg – Kulusevski, Isak

The game kicks off at 8:45 p.m. The game can be followed in a live blog.

