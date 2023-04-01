On the Trojan side, the Stade de l’Aube had an average of 9,242 spectators halfway through the Championship, with an occupancy rate of 47%, the penultimate of L1. Pricing policies could have justified this contrast. But they almost coincide: from €108 to €650 over the year for the Stade de l’Aube, and from €100 to €600 for new subscribers to the Abbé-Deschamps. “This difference in enthusiasm can be explained by the history of the two clubs, says Lucien Denis, former player of both teams. In terms of titles, there is no photo. Auxerre evolved thirty-one years in the elite, achieved a double Cup-Championship in 1996, won four French Cups and played in the semi-final of the European Cup. Troyes, I have the feeling that it is not a football city and that the club does not interest people. Estac plays maintenance but there were only 9,000 spectators (9,160 exactly) against Monaco (2-2, March 5). »