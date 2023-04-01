One is 17th, the other 18th. They both fight for maintenance and are also neighbors, because only 89.6 km separate their stadiums. However, it is a chasm that distances the clubs from Auxerre and Troyes in terms of enthusiasm. This season, the Abbé-Deschamps has an average of 15,175 spectators, an occupancy rate of 86.5%, 9,500 subscribers and the reception of Troyes will be its seventh sold-out match.
“Record figures, appreciates Bastien Thierry, the referent-supporter of the AJA, also responsible for the club’s shop and ticket office. By way of comparison, during our last season in L1 in 2011-2012, the occupancy rate was 56.7% with an average of 12,123 spectators. However, this season, our smallest attendance in the Championship was 12,405 spectators against Toulouse (0-5, January 11). »
“Troyes, I have the feeling that it is not a football city and that the club does not interest people”
On the Trojan side, the Stade de l’Aube had an average of 9,242 spectators halfway through the Championship, with an occupancy rate of 47%, the penultimate of L1. Pricing policies could have justified this contrast. But they almost coincide: from €108 to €650 over the year for the Stade de l’Aube, and from €100 to €600 for new subscribers to the Abbé-Deschamps. “This difference in enthusiasm can be explained by the history of the two clubs, says Lucien Denis, former player of both teams. In terms of titles, there is no photo. Auxerre evolved thirty-one years in the elite, achieved a double Cup-Championship in 1996, won four French Cups and played in the semi-final of the European Cup. Troyes, I have the feeling that it is not a football city and that the club does not interest people. Estac plays maintenance but there were only 9,000 spectators (9,160 exactly) against Monaco (2-2, March 5). »
Auxerre remain on 3 matches without defeat in Ligue 1 at home (1 win, 2 draws)
and could remain undefeated in 4 receptions in a row in the top flight for the first time this season.
For the France Bleu Auxerre consultant, however, “something happened in the time of Alain Perrin (coach from 1993-2002), when the club played in the European Cup. We should have surfed on it, like on the half of the Coupe de France against Bordeaux (1-2, in 2013). Routes must give you memories. » Like Auxerre, promoted this season, Estac would have liked to take advantage of the L2 title in 2020-2021 to trigger a virtuous dynamic with its supporters. But the closed door was then the norm due to the Covid, and the collective effervescence could not be there.
Troyes tries to innovate
At Estac, no one wanted to respond to our requests. But it innovates to try to overcome its handicap. A loyalty program for subscribers was created, DJ Martin Solveig created the club’s anthem, innovative events were launched, and supporters were even able to follow the match against Rennes (1- 1) in a jacuzzi at the edge of the pitch.
Two months later, AJA snatched a draw from Troyes (1-1), in front of boiling Ajaïst supporters. This Saturday, their Aube counterparts will in turn move en masse, since they will fill 14 buses and will be 850 in an almost full visitor parking lot. And at Abbé-Deschamps, they will have an opportunity to seize: to prove that at Estac too, the supporters know how to respond.