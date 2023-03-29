Status: 03/25/2023 6:15 p.m

The SV Wehen Wiesbaden has brought in the next three points in the promotion battle of the 3rd league. Because the competition slips up, the table goes up again.

SV Wehen Wiesbaden celebrated an away win: The team won the third division game on Saturday at Rot-Weiss Essen 3-1 (2-1).

For the SVWW it was the first competitive game ever on Essen’s Hafenstraße. The first half started quickly. After a few good chances, it was Johannes Wurtz who gave Wiesbaden the lead with a penalty (22nd minute).

SVWW strikes back immediately after equalization

After a remarkable combination, RWE equalized through Andreas Wiegel (42′), but only 18 seconds after the restart, SVWW was able to beat back Brooklyn Ezeh to make it 2-1. In the second half, the hosts tried to avert the home defeat. Substitute John Iredale put the lid on it with his goal in the 82nd minute.

SV Wehen Wiesbaden climbed through the victory back in third place, which would currently entitle you to direct promotion to the second division. He benefited from the surprising defeat of Dynamo Dresden against Bayreuth. With Waldhof Mannheim (0:2 against Osnabrück), another competitor dropped points.