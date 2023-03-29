Just a week ago, a big hole in the atmosphere of Sole which resulted in a severe geomagnetic storm and that transported the northern lights at very low latitudes. But be careful, because now there is a second and gigantic coronal hole popped up on the Sun and that points to the Earth. According to forecasts, another is expected increase in solar wind arriving at our planet by the end of this week.

I coronal holes are nothing but areas where the crown of the sun it is temporarily darker and colder compared to the surrounding areas. From the solar corona the magnetic field extends into interplanetary space as an open field and this could lead to a increased geomagnetic activity.

According to the latest forecasts ofUniversity of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute there may be a small increase in geomagnetic activity for both Thursday 30 March that for Friday 31 March. Anyway, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency has not yet announced the forecast for these days. Only in the next few days could we have a clearer view of the effect of new coronal hole of the Sun on Earth, therefore, it would be advisable to check it if you are curious to photograph and admire suggestive northern lights.