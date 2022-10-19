Original title: Bad start!The Guangdong team has 1 win and 3 losses, and the weak inside line has become a fatal flaw

On October 19, Beijing time, the CBA League continued the fourth round of competition. The Guangdong team and the Shandong team split at 19:30. Shandong team established a double-digit advantage in the first quarter, Guangdong team tenaciously overtook in the second half, and the two teams tied at 90 in regular time. In overtime, the Guangdong team lost by 1 point.

After losing this game, the Guangdong team had an embarrassing record of 1 win and 3 losses in the first 4 rounds. In the first round, they were sentenced to lose to the North Control Team due to their absence from the game. In the second round, they defeated the underdog Tongxi Team and lost consecutively to Shenzhen. , Shandong two teams. As a league giant and eleven champions, the Guangdong team has had a very bleak start to the season. There are many reasons for the loss, among which the weakness of the inside line is very obvious, and it is also the biggest shortcoming of the Guangdong team at this stage.

Compared with the Shandong team, the Shandong team showed a huge advantage in the internal contest. The Shandong team is led by top domestic center Tao Hanlin, as well as excellent foreign aid Gillen Water, Jiao Hailong and Jia Cheng. The champion member Zhu Rongzhen, who is 2.18 meters tall, can only sit on the bench. On the other hand, the Guangdong team has only a few inside players such as Yi Jianlian, Ellis, Xu Xin, and Zhang Mingchi. They are all old and young, and lack the Mesozoic inside players who are at their peak in age and strength.

After the start of the game, the Shandong team played a 14-0 spurt with the huge advantage in the inside. Guangdong did not have Yi Jianlian and Zeng Fanri in this game. They could only use Ellis and Zhang Mingchi to support the inside line. They used No. 4 Ren Junfei to play a small lineup at No. 5 in the opening and many periods thereafter. As a result, Jiao Hailong and Tao Hanlin were both calling for wind and rain in Guangdong’s interior, scoring consecutive points.

In the case of being unable to defend Shandong’s inside line, the Guangdong team can only rely on counterattacks and three-pointers to try to solve the problem by attacking. To put it another way, the Guangdong team can only win if they run out of speed and open up space. If the positional warfare is fought in a strict manner, there is a high probability that the inside line will be pierced by the tall inside line group in Shandong.

In terms of rebounds, Shandong 50-Guangdong 39, a full 11 more. In the second half, the Shandong team struggled for offensive rebounds many times. If it weren’t for the low shooting rate of the Shandong team’s second offense, the Shandong team might have sealed the victory long ago.

The Guangdong team has had many players leave the team this summer, which has a great impact on the inside and the striker. Among them, Su Wei’s departure has left Yi Jianlian without a reliable substitute player and a solid barrier for the team’s inside line. Although Su Wei’s scoring ability is not good, he is very effective in defending traditional centers and big foreign players. In the past Liao-Guangdong war, Su Wei was the “natural enemy” who specially restrained Han Dejun. The departure of Zhou Peng and Weems further reduced the team’s basket protection effect.

The growth rate of the Guangdong team’s young players Xu Xin and Zhang Mingchi has not been ideal. Although the height is very good, the two teenagers have too little experience in the game, and their positional sense on the court and the basket guard position are very poor, and they have never found the due game feeling. On the other hand, Liu Yanyu of the Liaoning team has rarely been on the roster in the past few seasons, but he has played steadily in the first three games of this season, and the feeling of increasing the ball is very obvious.

Guangdong team’s big foreign aid Ellis has been tepid, and it is difficult to satisfy Guangdong fans. He scored 15 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks against the Tongxi team, scored 8 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks against the Shenzhen team, and scored 8 points and 9 rebounds in tonight’s game. If the ultimate goal of the Guangdong team this season is to compete for the championship, then Ellis, who has obvious blue-collar attributes, is obviously still far from the level of foreign aid of the championship-winning team.

Although the Guangdong team was not strong enough in the past few seasons, the Guangdong team was still able to win most of the games through the contraction of Zhou Peng, Weems and other strikers, the protection of the basket, and the use of offense to make up for the defense. But at present, the Guangdong team's inside line has become a fatal flaw. The goal of being hit by other opponents, and transforming the inside line has become a top priority for Du Feng. (sword wind hits face)





