Badminton – Japan Open: Chen Yufei advances to women’s singles quarterfinals

2022-09-02 09:26:59Source: Xinhua News Agency

On September 1, Chen Yufei returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On the same day, in the second round of the women’s singles match of the Japan Badminton Open in Osaka, Japan, China‘s Chen Yufei defeated American Zhang Beiwen 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

