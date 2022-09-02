The Municipal Health Commission this morning (9moon2date) notification:20229moon1DayFrom 0 to 24:00, 1 new confirmed case of local new coronary pneumonia was found during isolation and control.New confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia7cases and asymptomatic infections6Examples are found in closed-loop control.

20229moon1DayFrom 0 to 24:00, 1 new confirmed case of local new coronary pneumonia was added. 1 case was cured and discharged.

the caseliving inMinhang District, Department ofThe close contacts of the local confirmed cases reported on August 30 are the city’s closed-loop isolation and control personnel, and the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus are abnormal. After review by the city and district CDC, the nucleic acid test result was positive. After consultation with experts at the municipal level, the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results were combined, and a confirmed case was diagnosed.

20229moon1DayFrom 0 to 24:00, there were no new local asymptomatic infections.

20229moon1Day0-24 hours,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, report7confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia.cured and discharged2For example, all from Canada.

case1For Japanese nationality, visiting relatives in Japan, departing from Japan, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 28, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case2For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 28, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case3Chinese nationality, studying in the UK, departing from the UK, transiting via Finland,Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 29, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case4Chinese nationality, studying in the United States, starting from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 30, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case5Chinese nationality, living in Spain, starting from Spain, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 30, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case6Chinese nationality, working in Argentina, starting from Argentina, transiting through Germany,Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 30, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case7U.S. citizen, visiting relatives in the U.S., departing from the U.S., transiting via Denmark, and arriving atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 31, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

7Cases of imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmentthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts156People, all have implemented centralized isolation and observation。

20229moon1Day0-24:00, new imported asymptomatic infections6example.

Asymptomatic infection1Chinese nationality, living in Australia, departing from Australia, transiting through New Zealand, and arriving atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 28, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection2be a U.S. citizen, live in the U.S.,Asymptomatic infection3Chinese nationality, studying in the United States, asymptomatic infection2. Asymptomatic infection3Departing from the United States, on the same flight, onArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 30, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection4Chinese nationality, studying in the Netherlands, starting from the Netherlands, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 30, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection5. Asymptomatic infected persons 6All Chinese nationality, asymptomatic infection5 Studying in Canada, asymptomatic infection 6 visiting relatives in Canada, asymptomatic infection 5, asymptomatic infection 6 departing from Canada, taking the same flight, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 31, 2022, and immediately after entering customs He was quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

6Cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts127People, all have implemented centralized isolation and observation。

20229moon1DayFrom 0 to 24:00, the asymptomatic infection will be released from medical observation5example, among which local asymptomatic infection1For example, overseas imported asymptomatic infections4example.

July 3, 2022 00:00 to 20229moon1DayAt 24:00, a total of 164 cases were confirmed locally, and 18 were cured and discharged.3For example, in-hospital treatment5 cases, 0 deaths; 715 cases of asymptomatic infection. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

as of20229moon1DayAt 24:00, the cumulative number of overseas imported confirmed cases was 5150For example, discharge from hospital5081For example, in-hospital treatment69example.Suspected cases to be investigatedexample.