The most important news from June 26th

Colorful works of art from a can for the Reutlingen Echazhafen

What does sprayers mean by their art? The two-day graffiti meeting “urbana.rt” in Reutlinger gives an insight into the scene.

Old buildings, new users

There’s a house in Derendingen where a lot of people want to go in. “Is that a restaurant?” the residents are asked when they sit at the garden tables in the courtyard. And there is one building that you would rather avoid: the District Court on Schellingstrasse. On Saturday, however, 60 people were drawn into this building, and they also ran through all the rooms in the private house in Derendingen. It was Architecture Day, nationwide and locally.

A baptism party with cake and bouncy castle

On St. John’s Day, the Protestant communities in Tübingen celebrated a big baptismal festival on the Neckar. At the edge of the chestnut roundabout on Jahnallee, things were dignified, but also cheerful.

District court director retires: now he takes off his robe

Reutlingen district court director Friederich Haberstroh retires. He cycled 130,000 kilometers on his way to work.

Bästenhardt district festival – Lots of movement and encounters

The first Bästenhardt district festival on Saturday was colourful, diverse and well attended. What was planned as a one-time event could also be repeated after this success.

Are you interested in crimes, how they are solved and punished? Then you've come to the right place: We have collected our reports on the subject at tagblatt.de/rechtundunrecht. There you will find everything about law and order – crimes from the region, trial reports from the courts in Tübingen, Rottenburg and Reutlingen, background information on the work of the investigators and what is permitted and what is forbidden.

