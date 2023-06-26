Home » MAN Seven new natural gas Mild-Hybrid buses enter the ATB – Mobilità company fleet
by admin
Seven new MAN Lion’s City 18 CNG Efficient Hybrids have joined the fleet of ATB, Azienda Trasporti Bergamo, the company that manages urban public transport in the Lombard city. The new vehicles, powered by natural gas-compressed methane, thanks to the Mild Hybrid module, consume less fuel and have a lower environmental impact than a traditional bus.

In fact, thanks to the Euro 6e endothermic engine and the combined use of the electric motor, these buses can reduce their consumption by up to 8-10 percent. The buses will operate on the routes with the greatest flow of travellers. These are articulated vehicles, 18 meters long with an important load capacity, reaching a maximum of 162 passengers of which 39 seated and two compartments, of which one at the front for prams and pushchairs and one at the rear exclusively for pushchairs.

The vehicles wear the livery that characterizes the ATB service, the red pleasantly decorated with yellow polka dots, and have useful technologies both in the information field such as on-board monitors and external LED displays and in the field of security thanks to the surveillance cameras installed on board and out of the way.

The buses have four doors, instead of the usual three, for more convenient and faster access, a ticket issuer and four electronic ticket validators enabled for payment by credit card.

The purchase of the vehicles is part of the company’s fleet renewal plan which will lead to the complete conversion to “diesel free” by 2030 and benefits from a contribution of Euro 1,452,374.90, equal to approximately 56 percent of the investment 2,659,300.00 from the resources of the PNRR.

