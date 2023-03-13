Asuncion, National Radio.-The Brazilian Foreign Ministry maintains that the conclusions of the report on the War of the Triple Alliance (1864/1870) should be “better specified” and, given this fact, asked to extend the public hearings in his country, Brazil, said Senator Humberto Costa , during the meeting of the Citizenship and Human Rights Commission of the MERCOSUR Parliament. The president of the Commission, Elena Corregido, the Argentinean María Luisa Storani, the aforementioned Costa and the Paraguayan Ricardo Canese were present at the meeting.

The Sub-Commission for Truth and Justice of Parlasur had presented the conclusions on the War of the Triple Alliance, on the basis of fifteen public hearings, on November 4 of last year and, among them, the aberrations that Paraguay had suffered were highlighted. by their warlike adversaries, mainly by Brazil and Argentina.

“Twenty very serious, massive and systematic crimes against humanity were committed, such as the murder of children, the rape and murder of women, the kidnapping and enslavement of children, men and women, indiscriminate looting throughout the country,” the president of the organization had indicated. Sub Commission, Ricardo Canese.

In the virtual meeting, the Brazilian representative argued that the position of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry is that the Rapporteur’s conclusions should be better specified, since it is a very important and complex issue, due to the different visions that exist and the repercussions it has . Therefore, he pointed out that his country, through the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, affirms that the document is the result of a discussion “that is not complete.”

He affirmed that the political situation in Brazil, in 2022, was complex, due to attempted coups before and after the elections, which prevented the participation of the Brazilian delegation in the aforementioned hearings and in other discussions related to the same. “It is not a good reference that Brazil has not participated”, he continued.

“The second question is that there are issues and facts that need more scientific historical precision, that perhaps would need expertise and other opinions,” he continued and then reiterated the concern of his Foreign Ministry, because they are historical issues that can bring tensions in the region. , for “treaties that could enter the debate”.

Parliamentarian Costa proposed a resolution that extends the period of public hearings of this Truth and Justice subcommittee, to be able to hold them in Brazil and in any other country in the region, to listen to all voices and deepen the study of this highly sensitive issue for the countries involved. The approach will be analyzed on March 27, at 8 am, at the next meeting of the Commission, although it already has the consent of the majority.

After the meeting, the Paraguayan parliamentarian, Ricardo Canese, argued that it is relevant to proceed with the public hearings, to reach the historical truth and point, subsequently, to justice, which could include economic compensation for Paraguay.

According to the Rapporteur, attempts had been made to hold public hearings in Brazil, particularly in Foz de Iguazú, at UNILA (Federal University of Latin American Integration), but the organizers had received threats from military sectors and, in order not to expose them, they he preferred not to do them.