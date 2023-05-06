Hallucinogens seized in commune 10 of Neiva

The group of police carabineros, with the help of the canine ‘Orión’, made an important discovery in commune 10 of the city.

In the park in the San Bernardo neighborhood, ‘Orión’ detected a cache with 245 doses of marijuana ready to be sold. Thanks to the quick action of the uniformed officers, these illegal substances were prevented from reaching the hands of children and adolescents in the city.

The commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, Colonel Juan Pablo Ruiz Rodríguez, highlighted the importance of this discovery and assured that the institution will continue to work constantly and effectively in the fight against drug trafficking in the city.

“We will continue uninterruptedly carrying out actions in the different neighborhoods and communes of our jurisdiction against drug trafficking, which affects our children and adolescents so much,” said Colonel Ruiz Rodríguez.

Minor apprehended

In another incident, a minor under the age of 16 was apprehended in the Oro Negro neighborhood of commune 10 in Neiva, after units attached to the CAI Palmas, with the support of the canine guide of the Carabineros Group, observed him fleeing when they noticed Police presence during crime control and prevention activities in the area.

Through a preventive registry, 48 doses of marijuana were found in the possession of the minor, ready to be sold in the area.

The apprehended was left at the disposal of the competent authorities for the crime of carrying, trafficking and manufacturing narcotics, and a juvenile judge will be in charge of defining his judicial situation.

Authorities have highlighted the work carried out by the police in the company of the canines that detect narcotics and help combat the scourge of micro-trafficking in the different communes of the capital of Huila.