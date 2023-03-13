The popular music app Spotify is getting a “home feed”, similar to social media platforms, new content, including short videos, should be automatically suggested.

The music streaming market leader Spotify rebuilds its app and makes it look more like Tiktok and Instagram with a “Home Feed”. In the space, users will be able to scroll through suggestions for songs by their favorite artists, new music, and podcasts and audiobooks. The short preview clips are selected by software, like Spotify announced on Wednesday. Founder and boss Daniel Ek spoke of the biggest redesign since the smartphone app was launched.

Die Spotifyapp has so far been – as is usual with other streaming services – mainly aimed at displaying playlists and the music selection of users. Meanwhile, in recent years, the short video app Tiktok in particular has become a place where many people discover new music. With the remodeling could Spotify Win back users – or annoy them who don’t want another feed instead of the usual service. The proven functions should remain accessible via shortcuts at the top of the screen.

Spotify is the number one in music streaming with a total of 489 million users. Of these, 205 million were paying subscription customers. Ek has also invested a lot of money in podcasts in recent years to increase advertising revenue. Podcasts also took up a lot of space in the presentation on Wednesday. Among other things, it became clear that Spotify wants to focus more on video podcasts. Podcast authors also get access to better tools for evaluating their usage data, among other things.

Initially, the announcements did not leave much of an impression on investors: at the end of the event, the share price was practically unchanged with a slim plus of 0.14 percent.

(APA/DPA)