Italy’s back winger hadn’t turned up at the rally in early July after he was allowed to skip the tour and return to Australia for family reasons. The return to Veneto in the last few days is in vain. After the rumors of “unprofessional behavior” in the city, the statement speaks of “mental health reasons”. Coach Crowley can “take it into consideration” for the new season

For Treviso it is goodbye, for the national team it seems like goodbye. The two press releases that close the Ioane case, issued by the green-and-white franchise and by the federation, tell how troubled this story is and how different the sensibilities of those who have lived it are different.

The story — Brief summary: Monty Ioane, 27-year-old Australian winger, for five years at Benetton and for two years eligible for Italy – he boasts 14 caps and two goals, in fact he is the most dangerous trocar of the national team – does not show up at the July meeting with the deductible. He is in Australia, the federal structure has allowed him to skip the summer tour to fix some personal events, but he is not there for the start of the new season. Rumors begin to chase each other, he mentions psychological problems, his wife that he would not want to return to Italy; soon others are added, there is talk of non-professional “non-sporting” behaviors that Benetton did not like at all. Weeks pass, Treviso begins to protect itself legally, there is talk of termination of the contract. After Ferragosto the twist, with the announcement of the imminent arrival of Ioane in Treviso, the prodigal son ready to apologize and reinstate himself, to ensure that he has resolved his personal issues. Only that it is too late, the management of Treviso remains firm in its position and seeks economic compensation for the damage, before terminating the contract that will allow Ioane to play in Australia. As for Fir, coach Crowley – who has always appreciated Ioane’s skills – gets a door open for a future call-up of the player. See also Mihajlovic stings: against closed defenses the goal first arrives then

The door closed — This is the Benetton press release, in which Ioane talks about “mental health reasons” that have not allowed him to play in recent months: “Benetton Rugby announces that it has consensually terminated the contract that bound the player Montanna Ioane to the green-and-white club until 30 June 2024. The Australian winger who arrived in Treviso in November 2017, in the 5 seasons in green and white has collected 82 appearances and scored 155 points, the result of 31 goals. “I thank Benetton Rugby for the enormous opportunity granted me in these splendid 5 years. In Treviso I found a family ready to make me mature as a man and to give me support even in the most difficult moments, as well as a club that has allowed me to grow a lot from a sporting point of view. The termination of the contract with Benetton Rugby, despite the renewal which took place last December, comes due to mental health issues that have forced me to stop playing rugby in recent months. Issues that in this moment of my life lead me to stay in Australia close to my wife and my children. Finally, I would like to thank my teammates and the fans for the warmth shown to me. Come on Leoni “. The President Amerino Zatta, the General Manager Antonio Pavanello and all of Benetton Rugby thank Ioane for the precious contribution made during the 5 seasons spent in green and white and wish him and his family the best for the future “.

The open door — See also Rugby. Zebre, another narrow defeat: Connacht wins 22-20 This is the press release from Fir: “The FIR has taken note of the termination of the contract between Benetton Rugby and the athlete Montanna Ioane, Azzurro n. 698, made official today by the Treviso franchise. The Federation and the technical staff of the Men’s National Team will maintain regular contact with the player, who will be taken into consideration for the 2022/23 international activity ”.

September 1st – 10:45 pm

