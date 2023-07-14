Football: Italy U19 beats Spain and reaches the final of the European Championships – Football

Italy U.19 beats Spain 3-2 and qualifies for the final of the European Football Championship underway in Malta, where they will face Portugal on Sunday at 21.00.





Coach Alberto Bollini’s Azzurrini beat the Spaniards thanks to a goal from Lipari 5′ from the end of regulation time.





Italy always ahead during the match: Vignato scored in the 52nd minute, Barbera equalized in the 58th minute; new blue lead with Pisilli in the 66th minute; Spanish draw with a decisive deflection by Regonesi on a shot by Gasiorowski in the 74th minute, up to the final 3-2 by Lipari in the 85th minute.





In the other semi-final, Portugal beat Norway 5-0. The Azzurrini have already met the Lusitanians in the first phase of the tournament, losing 5-1 but playing a good part of the match with one man down.



