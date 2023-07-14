Home » Football: Italy U19 beats Spain and reaches the final of the European Championships – Football
Sports

Football: Italy U19 beats Spain and reaches the final of the European Championships – Football

by admin
Football: Italy U19 beats Spain and reaches the final of the European Championships – Football

Italy U.19 beats Spain 3-2 and qualifies for the final of the European Football Championship underway in Malta, where they will face Portugal on Sunday at 21.00.


Coach Alberto Bollini’s Azzurrini beat the Spaniards thanks to a goal from Lipari 5′ from the end of regulation time.


Italy always ahead during the match: Vignato scored in the 52nd minute, Barbera equalized in the 58th minute; new blue lead with Pisilli in the 66th minute; Spanish draw with a decisive deflection by Regonesi on a shot by Gasiorowski in the 74th minute, up to the final 3-2 by Lipari in the 85th minute.


In the other semi-final, Portugal beat Norway 5-0. The Azzurrini have already met the Lusitanians in the first phase of the tournament, losing 5-1 but playing a good part of the match with one man down.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Salvadoran streamer exposes 'La Liendra' after international event

You may also like

Skateboard Teenagers Showcase Skills in Victoria Harbor: Building...

Kwiatkowski wins hilltop finish on the Grand Colombier

Tour de France 2023, Kwiatkowski vince sul Grand...

Bundesliga: Bayer and Xabi Alonso lure the stars...

USWNT deserves more respect as an all-time dynasty

Hong Kong Golden Bulls Suffer Third Consecutive Loss...

Women’s Bundesliga: Bayern soccer players open the Bundesliga...

Lidl’s simple alternative that leaves the floor like...

Wimbledon: Not even a point deduction for moaning...

Stage 13 of Tour de France: Kwiatkowski Takes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy