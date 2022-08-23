Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo, August 22. The 2022 World Badminton Championships kicked off in Tokyo on the 22nd. All the players of the Chinese team who played on the first day won. The famous Danish player Ansailong and the host player Kento Momota also successfully advanced.

In the men’s singles arena, all three Chinese players passed the test. The 2018 World Championship runner-up Shi Yuqi returned to the arena after a lapse of 10 months, beating Azerbaijan’s Devi Kayo 22:20, 21:10 and winning the first game after his comeback; 21:14 defeated England veteran Pandy, ranked 52nd in the world; Zhao Junpeng won because his opponent retired without a fight.

The top two seeds, Olympic champion Ansailong and Japanese star Kento Momota won in straight sets, while Indonesian star Ginting and Chinese Taipei player Zhou Tiancheng both won three games. The No. 3 seed Antonsen lost 0:2 to Japanese player Kenta Nishimoto and suffered a “one round tour”.

In contrast, the first day of the women’s singles match was bleak, with no seeded players appearing, and only Han Yue played in the Chinese team. After Han Yue easily won, because her opponent Sindu in the second round retired due to injury, she directly advanced to the third round and will face the winner between teammate Wang Zhiyi and Danish player Christophersen.

In women’s doubles, China‘s “post-00” pair Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting only took 26 minutes to defeat Brazil’s Samia Lima/Jacqueline Lima 21:7. Round against teammates Du Yue/Li Wenmei. The Indian team Ponnapa/Reddy also easily won 2-0. In the next round, they will challenge the top seeds and Chinese players Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan.

Also as the top seed, the mixed doubles ace Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of the Chinese team also had a bye in the first round. Their first opponent will be the Dutch combination Van Drake/Gill, who defeated Guatemala’s Jonathan/Soviet 2:1 on the 22nd. care. The Malaysian duo Chen Tangjie/Bai Yanwei played against a pair of American players on the same day. The opponents withdrew in the second round, and they will challenge the Tokyo Olympic champion Wang Yilu/Huang Dongping in the next round.

On the 23rd, Shi Yuqi and Lu Guangzu will continue to play in the men’s singles, He Bingjiao and Wang Zhiyi will have their first match in the women’s singles, and Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong, Wang Yilu/Huang Dongping, Guo Xinwa/Zhang Shuxian will join hands in the mixed doubles arena. There are no Chinese players in the men’s doubles.