From rage to pole: special qualifying for Bagnaia, who set the new Mugello record in 1:44.855 after having a disagreement on the track with Marc Marquez. What happened? The Honda rider exited the pit lane while the Ducati rider was arriving to brake at the first corner. Pecco, convinced he had been disturbed, waved his arms conspicuously at Marquez: “There was enough distance between us”, explained the Spaniard

THE VIDEO OF THE EPISODE – LA SPRINT IN LIVE STREAMING