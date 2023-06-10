Miracle in Guaviare: this was the rescue of children lost in the jungle

The miracle that Colombia waited for 40 days occurred during the night of Friday, June 9, with the discovery and rescue of the four indigenous children who had been lost since May 1 in the Amazon jungle after the plane crash in which they were traveling. along with his mother, the pilot and another adult.

The protagonists of this miracle of surviving the dangers and the jungle are the minors Lesly Mukutuy, 13 years old; Soleiny Mukutuy, 9; Tien Noriel Ronoque Mukutuy, 4, and one-year-old baby Cristin Neruman Ranoque.

The minors, brothers to each other, They were found after 5:00 pm in a remote point between the departments of Caquetá and Guaviare where they were searched without rest for weeks by some 200 soldiers, including commandos of the Army Special Forces, and indigenous people from various tribes who knew the jungle, all united in “Operation Hope.”

After the discovery, the children were cared for by combat medics from the Special Operations Command deployed in the area and at night, transferred by helicopter to the military base of San José del Guaviare, capital of Guaviare, where “they were stabilized.”