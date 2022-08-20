Original title: In the second round of the Czech Masters, Bai Zhengkai jumped to T7 in a single round -8

(European Golf Tour/Graphic) In the early morning of August 20, Beijing time, the second round of the Czech Masters ended. The qualifying line for the event is -2 strokes.

Chinese player Bai Zhengkai performed well. He shot -8 in this round, and his total score rose to -9, ranking T7. This is his highest ranking on the DP World Tour. Zhang Huilin had a total score of +1 after two rounds, ranking T91, and missed the cut.

On the leaderboard, Malaysia’s Gavin Green has emerged as a new force. He shot an ultra-low score of -9 in the second round to lead with a total score of -14. Belgian star Thomas Pieters, England’s Richard Mansell and Germany’s Marcel Schneider all ranked T2 with a total score of -11.

Bai Zhengkai T7, Zhang Huilin did not advance

Bai Zhengkai started from the 10th hole in this round. He successfully made birdies on the 10th and 12th holes of the two par-5 holes in two consecutive rounds. On the 12th hole, his tee shot into a fairway bunker, but his second shot still hit 232 yards, putting it in front of the green. With his putt from 1 yard, he made his second birdie of the day on the 12th hole. After that, he made consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th holes, so he entered the transition time with 4 birds and 0 bogeys.

(Bai Zhengkai on the field)

After the transition, he was even better, making four birdies on the first five holes. He then made a birdie on the par-3 7th with a long putt from 13 yards. Unfortunately, on the par-4 8th hole, he had to be penalized for teeing into the bushes, which also led to his first bogey of the game.

In the end, Bai Zhengkai finished the game with 9 birds and 1 bogey, -8 strokes, and the total score came to -9 strokes after two rounds, and is currently ranked T7. This is Bai Zhengkai’s second cut on the DP World Tour this season. I hope he will make persistent efforts and continue to play well in the weekend’s games.

(Zhang Huilin on the field)

Zhang Huilin, who also started from the 10th hole, made a good start and made two birdies on the 10th and 11th holes. But he encountered difficulties in the middle and late stages of the game, making multiple bogeys and double bogeys. In the end, he made 4 birds, 3 bogeys and 1 double bogey in this round, and scored a +1 stroke, ranking T91, and missed the cut. Gavin Green leads solo Malaysia's Gavin Green is a dark horse in this round. He eagled the first par-5 10th that day. Then he caught three birdies in the next four holes. A strong performance on the first five holes laid a solid foundation for his leap. After turning around with 1 eagle and 3 birds, he hit the eagle ball again on the 1st hole of the par-5 hole. His third shot was advanced from 3 yards, making him the second eagle of the day. He passed the next six holes evenly. In the final two holes of the course, he made two consecutive birdies. In the end, he finished the race with 2 eagles, 5 birds, and -9, and jumped to the top of the leaderboard. (Gavin Green on the field) Gavin Green qualified for the 2018 DP World Tour in 2017 with an outstanding performance on the Asian Tour. Since then he has been on the DP World Tour all year round. His best season was in 2020, where he played in 18 races, made 14 promotions and finished third on one occasion. This season he has played in 14 matches and has made the cut seven times, with his best result being a T5 at the Qatar Masters. Green said after the game that the improvement in his performance has a lot to do with the recent visit to the coach, "After the Barbaso Championship and the Barracuda Championship, I went to visit my coach, and we did some homework, which made my performance better. more sustainable." (Gavin Green on the field) At the same time, Green believes that the adjustment is still going on. "This is a gradual process. I just try to play a good shot. If I can play a good shot, it is good, and I also hope that my bad shot is not so bad." Gaining the lead also made Greenfield open, "I'm enjoying the game as much as I can on the court and trying my best to hit the ball. I'll enjoy the weekend game."

