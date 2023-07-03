Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball celebrates his three-pointer. | photo: AP

The first game of the 2020 draft, Ball won a maximum contract after the end of Novkov’s contract. Konen stock will vary according to the bonus, but the minimum income should be 207 million dollars.

Twenty-one-year-old Ball was voted Rookie of the Year after his first season in the league, but he missed the game due to a fracture in his back. In his second year playing in the game, he earned a nomination for the All-Star Game. Last season, however, he did not play since the 27th due to a broken ankle. He managed 36 games and was the team’s best point guard with an average of 23.3 points, he also recorded 8.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Domantas Sabonis vs Sacramento Kings

Twenty-seven-year-old Sabonis agreed with the Kings on a five-year contract worth $217 million. The son of shoemaker legend Arvydas Sabonis played in the All Star Game this year and contributed significantly to the first promotion to the playoffs since 2006. In the season, he played 79 games with averages of 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

It was his first full year in Sacramento after a nice walk from Indiana. He spent his first year in the big leagues in the eleventh game of the 2016 draft in Oklahoma. After seven seasons in the league, he is averaging 15.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per save.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

