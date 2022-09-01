Mauro is about to marry at Galatasaray with PSG which has put him on the sidelines, Mario chooses Switzerland for family reasons. The new adventures of two bombers perpetually hunting for themselves
For a Mario who goes, a Mauro who comes. Icardi is about to land in Turkey. The PSG striker has in fact given the green light for a transfer to Galatasaray. A step not exactly taken for granted, given that the Argentine had been on the market for over a year, but so far he had firmly rejected any prospect of breaking away from the Emir of Qatar’s club.