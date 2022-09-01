The opening of the facility in front of the Canova airport attracted over 900 people. Traffic challenge. The first accident has already been recorded. Protest the boys of Friday for futur: “Enough concrete”

TREVISO. A crowd on the morning of Wednesday 31 August for the inauguration of the shopping center built by Alì in front of the Canova airport. The entire 900-space car park serving the park of shops built on the seat of what was once the Marazzato dealership along the Noalese was completely occupied.

The Alì shopping center opens on the Noalese, first effects on traffic, purchases and protests

A ribbon cutting between jugglers, food and toast animation figures that kicked off the first purchase race.

“There are supermarkets and supermarkets”, said the mayor of Treviso Mario Conte when inaugurating the structure, “this intervention is a benefit for the city after years of neglect and is a structure equipped with the best ecological anti-pollution technologies”.

As many as 220 hires from the various Griffes who occupy the spaces within the 13,000 m² commercial park.

The opening of the park will be a challenge for the commercial structure of the city but also and above all for the road system: this morning long queues and queues especially at lunchtime following an accident that took place right at the entrance to the commercial area.

But the mall’s first day was also marked by a protest against the overbuilding of Friday for Future youth