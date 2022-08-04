Home Sports Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Website Photo News Baoji Archery Athletes Won Great Results in the Provincial 17th National Games
Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Website Photo News Baoji Archery Athletes Won Great Results in the Provincial 17th National Games

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Website Photo News Baoji Archery Athletes Won Great Results in the Provincial 17th National Games
Baoji Archery Athletes Won Great Results in Provincial 17th National Games


Source: Baoji Daily
Release time: 2022-08-04 16:06
On August 3, archery athletes from Baoji City arrived in Bao safely from Yulin City, and successfully completed the journey of the 17th National Games of the province.

The archery delegation of our city’s shooting and archery sports center went to Yulin to participate in the competition on July 28. After four competition days, on August 2, the archery project of the youth group of the 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games ended perfectly. 21 archery projects from Baoji City Athletes are not afraid of strong players and work hard, and have won 7 golds, 3 silvers and 5 bronzes. The gold medal list, medal list, and group total score are the first in the province. They also won the sportsmanship and style award team, achieving sports performance and The double harvest of spiritual civilization is also the best result of Baoji archery in the previous provincial games. At the same time, in the men’s B 60-meter ranking competition, Baoji team Zhi Jingyuan reached the national first-level athlete standard with 638 points, and was also the only athlete who reached the first-level athlete in this competition.

