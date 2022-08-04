news-txt”>

There are 45,621 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 64,861. There are 171 victims, down from 190 yesterday.

The rate is 17.8%, stable from yesterday when it was 18.3%. A total of 255,797 swabs were performed, including antigenic and molecular. On the other hand, 396 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, ten more than yesterday, while the daily admissions are 47. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are instead 10,006, compared to yesterday 239 less.

Meanwhile the number of weekly cases of Covid-19, worldwide, decreased by 9% from 25 to 31 July 2022 compared to the previous week, with over 6.5 million new cases reported. The deaths, on the other hand, were stable, over 14,000. It detects it the weekly bulletin of the World Health Organization (WHO), which highlights how, up to 31 July, over 574 million cases and over 6.3 million deaths have been confirmed. While the spread of Omicron 5 continues to grow.