(July 15, 2022, Chengdu)Art has no boundaries and imagination has no limits. This summer, a surreal watermelon universe appeared in the center of the city, injecting a refreshing artistic atmosphere into the hot summer. The immersive interactive art exhibition “the MELON-VERSE Gravity” co-created by Chengdu IFS (full name “Chengdu International Financial Center”) and well-known French artist Cyril Lancelin was grandly opened on July 15. Government representatives, brand partners, Media guests gathered at the scene to witness together. This art exhibition is Cyril Lancelin’s first solo exhibition in China. The artist deliberately uses the representative summer fruit watermelon as the creative element to build a giant immersive experience space that blends virtual and reality, perception and imagination, in order to interpret the beauty of things. The powerful attraction of the time will lead the public to escape from the norm, touch the world more lightly, and gain infinite vitality. In addition, Chengdu IFS is also actively embracing the digital world, releasing themed digital collections for the first time for the art exhibition, empowering artworks with new “life force” and helping giant panda public welfare protection.





Chengdu IFS “the MELON-VERSE Universal Gravity” immersive interactive art exhibition extraordinary opening





The first solo exhibition of visual masters in ChinaBreak the routine and build the watermelon universe

Cyril Lancelin is widely recognized around the world for his futuristic style and unique creative thinking of “rejecting vulgarity”. He is good at combining data with elements of life, stacking a very vibrant space with geometric primitive forms as the starting point, breaking the boundary between virtual and reality. Coins, cacti, strawberries, etc. have all become the protagonists of his creation.

This time, Chengdu IFS amplifies the characteristics of the city and collides with Cyril Lancelin. In his first solo exhibition in China, he chose to use watermelon, a fruit that can evoke summer pleasure, as the main element. In the process of creation, Cyril Lancelin integrated multiple digital means such as dynamic geometry, structural combination, and technical parameters into the experiential works. He stacked more than 200 giant watermelons of different colors to create an art installation as high as 6 meters, and constructed a digital aesthetic. “Watermelon Universe” coexisting with structural aesthetics.





Chengdu IFS joins hands with Cyril Lancelin to build a watermelon universe

“the MELON-VERSE Gravity” immersive interactive art exhibition is divided into two parts: “The Maze” and “The Garden”. “The Maze” is located in the historic square on the first floor of Chengdu IFS. The giant watermelon made of light and thin inflatable material seems to be about to go to the blue sky with dream wings. The light and lively posture exudes a strong attraction, calling The viewers are freed from their shackles and become energetic together. Once inside the installation, the viewer will be immersed in the process of repeatedly feeling lost and exploring, like experiencing a unique and intimate experience journey, like the back-and-forth flow of information in the digital world, the coexistence of reality and fiction, the repeated exploration and surprise , like a “maze” adventure.









“The Maze” (Chengdu IFS Historic Square on the first floor)

“The Garden” is located in front of the giant panda outdoor art installation I AM HERE in the sculpture courtyard on the seventh floor. The national treasure panda climbing up and the well-proportioned summer watermelon complement each other, and the “2022 summer limited edition I AM HERE” will be presented as a surprise to tourists who come to check in this summer.









“The Garden” (Seventh Floor Sculpture Garden of Chengdu IFS)

This immersive interactive art exhibition no longer simply outputs the artist’s inner creativity, but emphasizes the interactivity, compounding and openness of art. Chengdu IFS hopes to lead everyone to temporarily withdraw from reality through a journey of experience intertwined with reality, to feel the strong attraction of beautiful things in the universe, and to discover the connection between oneself and art, with the city and with everything in the world.

Digital collection released for the first time to help giant panda public welfare protection

As an active explorer of the integration of business and artistic innovation, Chengdu IFS took the opportunity of this event to empower art with technology, and for the first time created two digital collections for the first time in China, the leading digital collection trading platform NFT China. These two digital collections that use artistic imagination to show the integration of Chengdu IFS and the city have been fully launched, and the public can receive 1,000 unique works of art for free. Chengdu IFS, which owns I AM HERE, the second giant panda that must be seen in Chengdu, has never forgotten its original intention and continues to pay attention to the protection and popularization of giant pandas. The equivalent of the total price of the digital collection will be used for public welfare protection of giant pandas. action. At that time, the Chengdu IFS volunteer team will accompany the children from special education institutions to the Dujiangyan Base of the China Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center for the “One Day Giant Panda Breeder” experience activity, which will let the children learn more about the big panda in an entertaining way. The knowledge of panda conservation can also make the lovely national treasures harvest a more comfortable and cool living environment in the hot summer. In the midsummer of this year, every digital collection received by the public will mean another concern for the public welfare of giant pandas.





Chengdu IFS issues digital collections to help giant panda public welfare protection with the power of technology and the beauty of art

Taking advantage of the first release of digital collections and the new attempt of online public welfare, Chengdu IFS also hopes to promote the cross-integration of offline and online experience in this way, break through the barriers between the real world and the digital space, and play a stronger synergistic effect for consumers. Bring a richer and more diverse artistic and cultural experience and release more brand imagination.

Colorful activities throughout the summer to awaken the full love of life

During the period from July 15th to September 12th, Chengdu IFS will carry out a series of themed activities one after another. The public can be happy or excited one after another, so that surprises run through the whole summer. In addition, from the Qixi Festival to the Mid-Autumn Festival, Chengdu IFS will also cooperate with selected boutique bars to launch a special watermelon special for a limited time. Consumers can also follow the “Summer CHILLIN Map” launched by Chengdu IFS to check in and share a little happiness.





Chengdu IFS continues to bring colorful summer activities to the public

Online activities are also colorful. Game lovers can collect watermelon energy by driving a spaceship to complete mini-games in the “Xigua Planet Adventure” online applet, and experience the watermelon universe immersive. After meeting a specific consumption amount, consumers will also receive exclusive customized summer peripherals such as cute and cute watermelon folding fans and watermelon balloons, with unlimited surprises.

Constructing future art with life elements and exploring the connotation of life through artistic experience, Chengdu IFS has brought unique spiritual holidays to the citizens during the summer vacation for many years. In the summer of 2022, Chengdu IFS will still focus on a different perspective, using art to capture the attractiveness of presenting the beautiful things in life, constantly exploring the boundary between life and art through immersive space experience, and injecting the concept and vitality of art into the gaps in the city , with the park city consumption scene of “carrying the four seasons of Chengdu”, giving consumers a fresh and beautiful life experience, emotional resonance and cultural cognition, and continuously providing endogenous power for Chengdu to build a park city demonstration area.

event information

Theme of the event: Chengdu IFS “the MELON-VERSE Gravity” Immersive Interactive Art Exhibition

Event time: July 15, 2022 – September 12, 2022

Venue: In front of the I AM HERE giant panda outdoor art installation on the first floor of the historic square and the seventh floor of the sculpture courtyard



