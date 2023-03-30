Home Sports Baptiste Lafond (Agen, Pro D2) indicted for rape
Sports

Baptiste Lafond (Agen, Pro D2) indicted for rape

by admin
Baptiste Lafond (Agen, Pro D2) indicted for rape

Baptiste Lafond was indicted for rape on Friday March 24 in Bayonne according to information from South West. The SU Agen center (24 years old) has been remanded in custody while the investigations continue. Since Friday, he has been imprisoned in the Mont-de-Marsan penitentiary center, while the investigation continues.

The 24-year-old center is suspected of having assaulted a woman on May 12 in Bayonne, the evening of his last match with Rouen. He then joined SU Agen. The player disputes the facts. However, he had already been heard by the police last October, before being released.

The Agen president, Jean-François Fonteneau, reacted to South West : « I am surprised by this announcement. We had heard of this affair in October, he had informed us that he had a problem. We didn’t go into the details and the case then seemed to be closed. I don’t know what the outcome of this case will be, we don’t have all the ins and outs. Justice will do its work. If he is imprisoned, there must be a body of evidence, but it will also allow him to perhaps prove his innocence. All I can say about him is that he is a smooth and charming boy. Baptiste Lafond is under contract with the Lot-et-Garonne club until next June.

See also  Lazio-Inter, Dimarco one year after the goal against Felipe Anderson

You may also like

Cycling spring classics: Ronde to Roubaix: Degenkolb’s love...

Napoli-Milan first round, to Maradona for the Scudetto...

Abdu scored 23+15 and Clemmons scored 24 points....

Alleged corruption: Barcelona referee affair – UEFA opens...

Miami Open 2023: Sorana Cirstea stuns Aryna Sabalenka...

“Pizza & Pommes” – the new podcast with...

Indonesia doesn’t want Israel, Fifa takes away the...

Victory for world champions Argentina: Messi scores 800th...

Check out top MLB prospects’ reactions to making...

National team: No rainbow color armband at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy