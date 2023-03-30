Baptiste Lafond was indicted for rape on Friday March 24 in Bayonne according to information from South West. The SU Agen center (24 years old) has been remanded in custody while the investigations continue. Since Friday, he has been imprisoned in the Mont-de-Marsan penitentiary center, while the investigation continues.
The 24-year-old center is suspected of having assaulted a woman on May 12 in Bayonne, the evening of his last match with Rouen. He then joined SU Agen. The player disputes the facts. However, he had already been heard by the police last October, before being released.
The Agen president, Jean-François Fonteneau, reacted to South West : « I am surprised by this announcement. We had heard of this affair in October, he had informed us that he had a problem. We didn’t go into the details and the case then seemed to be closed. I don’t know what the outcome of this case will be, we don’t have all the ins and outs. Justice will do its work. If he is imprisoned, there must be a body of evidence, but it will also allow him to perhaps prove his innocence. All I can say about him is that he is a smooth and charming boy. Baptiste Lafond is under contract with the Lot-et-Garonne club until next June.