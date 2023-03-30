The Agen president, Jean-François Fonteneau, reacted to South West : « I am surprised by this announcement. We had heard of this affair in October, he had informed us that he had a problem. We didn’t go into the details and the case then seemed to be closed. I don’t know what the outcome of this case will be, we don’t have all the ins and outs. Justice will do its work. If he is imprisoned, there must be a body of evidence, but it will also allow him to perhaps prove his innocence. All I can say about him is that he is a smooth and charming boy. Baptiste Lafond is under contract with the Lot-et-Garonne club until next June.