Great duel on the Tenerife track with a heart attack ending

Two triples by Mirotic and Laprovittola at the end tipped the balance (76-79)

Party of those who are fans of the one that took place this morning at the Santiago Martín de Tenerife where the Barça started very concentrated because he knew that in front of him he had a group that could not make things easy. And so they were. Advantages that were wasted but reaction at the last moment to finalize the victory against Lenovo Tenerife by 76-79

The lesson of the Palau game, where the Catalans only won two, had to be used to be forewarned on a track that is tight and against a team that knows exactly what they are playing.

The first quarter put on the parquet everything that was previously said. Equality and a hellish rhythm that benefited those of Jasikevicius, but only the lack of success in the outside shot of the local team meant that Barça could go the whole quarter ahead on the scoreboard.

The fourth started with a triple by Satoransky and from there, those of Vidorreta were always in tow. Both teams appealed to a forceful, worked defense, which prevents the opponent from comforting in shooting, but this did not cause a rough game, on the contrary, it was lively, electric.

Gran Marcelinho Huertas

Little by little, Barça was dominating, but Marcelinho Huertas prevented his team from taking off.

Nothing could be done by the people of Tenerife with the departure of Vesely to the track. In two minutes he was able to score eight points and Barça closed the first quarter at 21-24.

The men on the bench responded on both teams, which meant that the duel never slowed down. They had a good time in the stands, that’s for sure.

Vesely and Sanli, infallible in painting

In the second quarter, Barça achieved a 3-10 run that was a drag for Lenovo, which was still unsuccessful from the triple line. With 28-40 after a basket by Sanli, together with Vesely the best of the first half, at 1’59” before the break the maximum difference was achieved and the break was reached with a +10 and good feelings, but knowing that in the second half it would be mandatory to work a lot.

Without a doubt, Barça was decisive in the paint with their towers that closed the first half with 10 points each.

forces are equalized

The game was greatly complicated in the second half with a Marcelinho Huertas who put the team behind his back to little by little cut differences. The mistake changed sides and Barça did not see a basket to the despair of Jasikevicius in the band. Thanks to the advantage that the Catalans had, the quarter closed with 56-57.

A lot of tension in the last quarter when Tenerife managed to take the lead reaching +6 (70-64 with 5’47” to go).

But two triples from Barça, one from Mirotic and another from Laprovittola changed the scene, tied the game and ended up taking the game.