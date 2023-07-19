Home » Barça Announces Official Squad and Preseason Matches for Upcoming Campaign
Barça Announces Official Squad and Preseason Matches for Upcoming Campaign

Barça Announces Official Squad and Preseason Matches for Upcoming Campaign

OFFICIAL CALL OF BARÇA

FC Barcelona has announced the official call for their preseason tour in the United States. The squad is prepared for the upcoming campaign, and Xavi will have the first team at his disposal, including players who arrived on loan and several youth players. The preseason will serve as an opportunity for these players to demonstrate their skills and earn a position in the squad.

The Catalan club will be participating in high-voltage matches to prepare for the start of LaLiga and the group stage of the Champions League. The Champions League has been marked as a priority for Barcelona, as they aim to regain their title after failing to win it in the past two seasons.

The call of Barça for the preseason includes notable names such as Ter Stegen, Ousmane Dembélé, Pedri, Ansu Fati, and Frenkie de Jong. The coaching staff has also decided to call up eight players from the club’s lower categories, providing them with an opportunity to train with the first team. Lamine Yamal and Mikayil Faye are two players who have attracted a lot of attention.

Additionally, the preseason will feature the return of players who were on loan, with Abde being one player looking to secure a position for the upcoming season. Xavi will also have three of the four new signings at his disposal, including Oriol Romeu, Ilkay Gündogan, and Iñigo Martínez. These players are expected to integrate into the lineup for the first friendly against Juventus on July 23.

The tour will kick off with a match against Juventus, followed by a game against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. The most anticipated match of the tour will be the Clásico against Real Madrid, which will take place on July 30 in Dallas. The tour will conclude with a match against AC Milan in Las Vegas on August 2.

The preseason tour in the United States will provide an important opportunity for FC Barcelona to fine-tune their squad before the start of the upcoming season. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how the team performs and if they can reclaim their place as one of the top clubs in Europe.

