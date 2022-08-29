Home Sports Barcelona beat Valladolid 4-0, Ren Jiu opened 3446 bets 4491 yuan – yqqlm
Sports

Barcelona beat Valladolid 4-0, Ren Jiu opened 3446 bets 4491 yuan – yqqlm

by admin
Barcelona beat Valladolid 4-0, Ren Jiu opened 3446 bets 4491 yuan – yqqlm
Barcelona beat Valladolid 4-0

On August 29, Beijing time, the results of the 22098th lottery draw of the winning lottery were announced. In this issue, you can choose 9 games to open 3446 bets, with a bonus of 4491 yuan per bet, and the total amount of Renjiu bets in the current period is 24,182,666 yuan.

　　

In the French Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain drew 1-1 with Monaco, which was the biggest upset of the current period. The odds of the match result exceeded 7 to 1, and the odds of Montpellier 7-0 rout Brest were nearly 4 to 1. -0 for beating Nice. In the Premier League, Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest 2-0, Newcastle equalized Wolves at the last moment, and West Ham United beat Villa 1-0;

In the Bundesliga, Cologne and Stuttgart drew a goalless draw, Bremen and Frankfurt staged a goal battle, and the two sides fought 3-4; in the Serie A, Naples drew 3-1, Atlanta and Salernitana both won the game. In La Liga, Getafe was flat against Villarreal, and Real Madrid and Barcelona played the right way. The detailed results are as follows:

win
burden
color		 Wolf

team

 A
Sri Lanka
pause		 promise
Ding
Chinese		 division

Takashi

 cloud
up to
Do not		 Sa
Le
Ni		 dimension
Luo
Na		 Buddha
Luo
Lun		 He
tower
Philippines		 -bar

Sa

 West
class
tooth		 cloth
thunder
Sri Lanka		 Ni

Sri Lanka

 -bar
Li
St.
1 1 3 1 1 3 1

The deadline for the redemption of this issue is October 28, 2022, and the prize will be discarded if it is overdue.

See also  Huizhou lottery player buys 10 yuan lottery ticket for the second time and hits a huge prize of 10 million yuan_Mr._Number_Lucky

You may also like

Sampdoria, Giampaolo: “Unworthy and incommentable performance. All shut...

The Chinese League requires serious game style and...

Cioffi: “Angry about the result but confident. A...

Volleyball World Cup, Lavia: “After Canada we want...

After a lapse of 6 years, the first...

Fiorentina does not stop at Barak: new contacts...

Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated Thailand 3:2 to...

Fiorentina-Napoli 0-0: Gollini stops Raspadori

Chinese Super League comprehensive news: Wuhan three towns...

Salernitana, the new signings impress, Sampdoria without energy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy