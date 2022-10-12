Xavi Hernandez is disappointed, but he doesn’t look for excuses. The draw with Barcelona in fact means the Europa League and exclusion from the Champions League. “The first half was excellent, in the second half we made mistakes, like the 1-1 which made us go down mentally, the same goes for the second goal that must not happen. We did it. If you don’t beat Inter at home, you don’t deserve to go through. There are remote chances of qualification, but it no longer depends on us. There is a glimmer of hope, but mistakes in the Champions League are paid for “. How can the team be lifted after a hard blow like today?