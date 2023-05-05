Barcelona interested in selling Ferran Torres to raise funds, Arsenal have long been interested in him – yqqlm

Original title: Barcelona intends to sell Ferran Torres to raise funds, Arsenal has long been interested in it

Arsenal and Aston Villa have been monitoring Ferran Torres’ situation ahead of the summer, according to Fichajes. Barcelona are under pressure to raise funds and the 23-year-old has not been convincing enough for them to keep his place in Xavi’s squad next season.

Barcelona interested in selling Ferran Torres

Barcelona have a lot of problems to deal with before the summer. As the Catalans race to the La Liga title, their financial problems loom large over their heads. Barcelona Xavi certainly hopes the club will find a solution to their problems and allow him to add the players he needs in the window.

It’s a difficult prospect for the Catalans, considering they’ll have to raise more than €100m and strip out around €200m in wages to keep their game going. Barcelona can sell some of their underperforming stars in order to bring in new players, starting with Ferran Torres.

The 23-year-old Barcelona star has not lived up to expectations since his move from Manchester City. In the 18 months he’s been here, Xavi has repeatedly benched him because there are other players who have performed better. Premier League sides are increasingly keen to sign him as his stock at Barcelona continues to dry up. The 23-year-old star has interest from Arsenal and Aston Villa, with both sides keen to bolster their attack with Torres.

Arsenal have had a long-standing interest in the attacker, with Mikel Arteta making inquiries in the past two windows. Barcelona could consider selling him for less than they paid for him, which shows how far he has regressed at Camp Nou. Arsenal are keen on a wide attacker joining them. Moussa Diaby remains a player of interest and is tipped to be a contender for Bukayo-Saka. There are other names such as Alain-Saint-Maximin and Pedro Neto, but they may make the French a priority.

However, they may take a look at Torres and his potential price tag before making a decision. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are eyeing the 23-year-old Barcelona star ahead of the summer. Unai Emery intends to bolster his squad by bringing in a wide, versatile attacker.

Guys like Emil Smith Rowe have been linked with other players. The need for a new attacker is obvious, as Leon Bailey has not proven to be a consistent figure to rely on. With Villa fans looking ahead to European football next season, the club may be looking to fully strengthen with quality additions.

Aston Villa have the financial muscle to broker a deal but would jump in the queue if Barcelona were considering a cut-price sale. Both Arsenal and Villa could be in contention for the signing, with the final decision on who will depend on where he can play regularly.

Ferran Torres joined Manchester City after his outstanding performance in Valencia, and became a high-profile player in Manchester City. At present, his performance in La Liga is average. Returning to the Premier League may not be a bad thing for him. Ferran Torres is expected to regain his strength in the Premier League and regain the trust of fans.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: