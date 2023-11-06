Barcelona SC Secures Narrow Victory and Maintains Chances of Winning Second Stage in Pro League

Barcelona SC Secures Slim Victory to Maintain Chances of Pro League Final

In a thrilling match, Barcelona SC managed to secure a narrow victory of 3-2 against El Nacional, keeping their hopes alive for winning the second stage and becoming finalists in the Pro League. The bullfighters displayed an impressive performance at home, regaining the top spot in the standings.

Although the victory was hard-fought, Barcelona SC successfully maintained their advantage and secured the much-needed three points. With a postponed game between Técnico Universitario and Liga de Quito yet to be played, Barcelona SC is anxiously waiting to see the outcome, as it remains another potential option for them to win the stage.

Luis Zubeldía, the coach of Liga de Quito, expressed his satisfaction with his team’s performance, stating, “We had two paths, and we took both: Copa Sudamericana and Liga Pro.”

From the start, Barcelona SC exhibited a lively and aggressive playstyle, constantly pressuring El Nacional’s defense. Within the first 15 minutes, the bullfighters tested the opponent’s goalkeeper, but El Nacional’s defense managed to keep a clean sheet.

Barcelona SC maintained control of the game, utilizing their offensive tactics and forcing errors from their opponents. However, El Nacional eventually found their rhythm and successfully balanced the proceedings.

After 29 minutes of continuous pressure, El Nacional threatened Barcelona SC’s goal with a powerful shot from Ronny Borja, yet goalkeeper Javier Burrai made an impressive save to maintain the deadlock.

Unfortunately for El Nacional, an error in their defense provided an opportunity for Francisco Fydriszewski, who seized the chance and scored a lucky goal in the 35th minute, bringing the score to 1-0 in favor of Barcelona SC.

Not to be outdone, El Nacional quickly retaliated and equalized in the 38th minute. Taking advantage of Barcelona SC’s defensive mistake, Jorge Ordóñez volleyed the ball into the net, making the score 1-1.

Barcelona SC maintained their aggressive approach in the second half and managed to establish a 3-1 lead with goals from Fydriszewski and Adonis Preciado. However, El Nacional retaliated with a late goal, tightening the scoreline to 3-2 and setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

In the closing minutes, both teams fought relentlessly, with El Nacional pushing for an equalizer. However, time was not on their side, and Barcelona SC emerged victorious, ending El Nacional’s unbeaten streak of 15 games.

With the win, Barcelona SC regained their position at the top of the standings with 25 points, one point above Liga de Quito. The fate of the standings will be determined by Liga de Quito’s postponed match against Técnico on Wednesday.

Barcelona SC remains optimistic about their chances of winning the second stage and securing a spot in the Copa Libertadores, while El Nacional’s hopes of qualifying through the accumulated standings have become more challenging.

