news-txt”>

The story of the alleged payment to an arbitrator that caused a stir in Spain will have no sanctioning consequences on the sporting front for Barcelona. This was confirmed by the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, stating that it is “impossible” that there are sanctions against Barcelona because the limitation period for any offense has passed. “We have already checked, and it is impossible that there are sporting disciplinary sanctions – explained Tebas -. The facts that the judiciary is also investigating would have occurred in 2018 and even earlier, but the limitation period for this type of sanction is three years , and five have passed between 2018 and 2023.” Criminal jurisdiction is something else – he continued – A court is investigating and will determine whether there could be a possible crime of corruption between private individuals. If a trial opens, we will have to appear as a civil party. And if there is no trial, all of this will be shelved.” “Ethically, this kind of thing cannot happen in Spanish football,” Tebas concluded. From what we read in the media, it is obvious that these events should never have happened, neither in fact nor in these amounts”.