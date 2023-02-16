Home News Galatasaray players will donate their salary for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey
Galatasaray players, the club with the most titles in the country, will donate their salaries to the victims of the earthquake that has left around 35,000 people dead and millions homeless in Turkey, the club’s president announced.

“Many of our players have given up their salaries to finance relief operations for earthquake victims,” Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek told a press conference.

Like Galatasaray, two other big clubs from Istanbul, Fenerbahçe and Besiktas, joined this donation campaign; In this way, they were able to bring aid to the southern and southeastern provinces of the country devastated by the earthquake on February 6.

For now, the Turkish first division championship was suspended after the earthquake and two Süper Lig clubs, Hatayspor and Gaziantep FK, decided to withdraw. Championship matches should resume on March 3, the president of the Turkish Football Federation announced.

On the other hand, the Ghanaian striker Christian Atsu, player of Hatayspor, is still missing, nine days after the earthquake.

