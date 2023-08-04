Barcelona Targets Bernardo Silva as Replacement for Dembélé: Guardiola Responds

Title: Barcelona Eyes Bernardo Silva as Potential Replacement for Dembélé

Date: August 4, 2023

After the shocking departure of Ousmane Dembélé from FC Barcelona, the club is actively searching for a suitable replacement. One player that has emerged on their radar is Bernardo Silva, a talented midfielder currently playing for Manchester City.

The interest in Silva stems from the desire of Barcelona’s new coach, Xavi, who is keen on adding the Portuguese playmaker to his squad for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Xavi has enlisted the help of renowned football agent Jorge Mendes to persuade Silva to make the move to Catalonia.

However, Pep Guardiola, the coach of Manchester City, has made it clear that he intends to hold on to Silva. Speaking at a press conference prior to the Community Shield final against Arsenal, Guardiola emphasized the importance of both Silva and defender Kyle Walker to the team. He stated, “We will do everything possible to retain these two players, as losing them would be very difficult for us. They both want to stay, and we want them here no matter what.”

While Guardiola is determined to keep hold of Silva, he left the door slightly ajar for a potential exit. He mentioned that, if a proper offer were to be made, Silva could personally meet with Manchester City’s sports director to discuss his future.

Guardiola reiterated his preference for committed players, emphasizing that he only wants to work with individuals who genuinely want to be part of the team. He expressed his belief in Silva’s importance to the squad and his determination to secure a contract extension for the Portuguese midfielder.

In other news, Guardiola confirmed the signing of Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig for an estimated fee of around 90 million euros. Gvardiol is set to undergo medical examinations before the deal is officially closed.

Additionally, Guardiola revealed that the experienced coach Juanma Lillo will be returning to Manchester City for the 2023-24 season. Lillo had previously been part of the coaching staff from 2020 to 2022, during which time the team achieved great success, winning two Premier League titles and a League Cup, while also reaching the 2021 Champions League final.

Guardiola expressed his delight at Lillo’s return, referring to him as a friend, a colleague, and an inspiration. He anticipates that Lillo’s presence will raise the team’s performance standards due to his hard work and dedication.

With the transfer saga of Bernardo Silva ongoing and the arrival of Josko Gvardiol and Juanma Lillo confirmed, it remains to be seen how the summer transfer window will unfold for both Barcelona and Manchester City.

