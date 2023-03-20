The second captain of Barça made it very clear in ‘Jijantes’ that the culé dressing room would be very happy with the return of the Argentine star

“Here we are going to treat him very well if he comes,” said the man from Reus

After being chosen the best player of the classic, in full euphoria both for his goal and for the victory against his eternal rival, Sergi Roberto served ‘Jijantes’ and could not open more the door to the return of Leo Messi to FC Barcelona. The same day that the PSG fans whistled at the Argentine star in the Parque de los Príncipes, the second captain of the Barça team assured that the dressing room is waiting for you with open arms”.

“Who is not going to be prepared for Leo’s return… We don’t want to talk too much because that is something that the coach, the president and he have to decide, but we, the players, are already waiting for him with open arms.”, declared the one from Reus in his conversation with Gerard Romero. He took the opportunity to defend Messi after the criticism he has recently received in Paris: “He is having good seasons. Now they have taken him for elimination, but he is a spectacular player ”.

Sergi Roberto finished his assessment of Messi’s hypothetical return to Barça by making it clear that “here we are going to treat him very well if he comes”. “He knows very badly that a player of this level is treated in this way”he insisted.