Barcelona without a win for the third game in a row

FC Barcelona went without a win or a goal in their third competitive game in a row. The leaders of the Spanish league only managed a goalless draw at relegation candidates FC Getafe after an offensively weak performance.

Barca are 11 points clear of Real Madrid, who celebrated a 2-0 win at Cadiz on Saturday, with nine rounds to go. In view of the second leg of the quarter-finals in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, some of the regular players in the “Royal” were rested at Chelsea. Real won the first leg 2-0. David Alaba also only sat on the bench. Atletico Madrid stayed within two points of Real with a 2-1 win over Almeria.

Reuters/Isabel Infantes



Most recently, Barca had already drawn 0-0 in their own stadium against FC Girona in the championship last Monday. The team of coach Xavi and star striker Robert Lewandowski had previously been eliminated after a 4-0 loss to Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup. For the first time this season, Barcelona haven’t scored in three consecutive matches.

