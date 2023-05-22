Warm welcome from the Bari public which, with an imposing scenography, symbolically and effectively renews the brotherhood with the city of Reggio Calabria. The home groups had long announced a show in the stands and so it was, even beyond the mere initial color moment. The North curve is in fact quite full, with a glance that emotionally does not convey any repercussions of Genoa’s mathematical promotion to Serie A, which in fact “condemns” Bari to the playoff lottery. The cheering is one of those of great occasions, powerful and continuous choirs in which the amaranth brothers are often the protagonists, honored with various certificates of esteem.

From Reggio Calabria there are about 800 fans who attend the St. Nicholas today, they too flocked to this important event in which, beyond the petty football questions, the 35th anniversary of this special relationship is celebrated which by now binds much more than just the fans, extending to the two cities in totally. The cheering was good, constant and noisy, the choirs were excellent to repeat, they began with a banner and several lit smoke bombs, with the second half characterized by a choreography.

Bari narrowly wins on the pitch but on a day like this, dripping with shared values, the technical side is the one that interests the least.

Massimo D’Innocenzi