Yet something is moving in Juve. On the youth market, increasingly at the center of the project with Ferrero-Scanavino management, a series of first-rate actions are envisaged, both incoming and outgoing. Practically made for Gian Marco Crespi , goalkeeper born in 2001 from Crotone: only the official status is missing but the footballer has already undergone the medical tests and is ready to make himself available to Brambilla. With Garofani’s injury, a few days after Senko’s permanent sale, a gap had to be filled with another goalkeeper to work alongside Raina. Negotiation well underway but not yet closed for Gianmarco DiBiase , the striker from 2005 who attracted the attention of many clubs by playing in Serie D in the Pistoia area. The bianconeri have the will of the player on their side, who could end the season in Tuscany and arrive in Turin next summer to play in the second Next Gen team. But the operation must be defined.

The last week of the market will also be important for exits. Towards the move to Siena, on a definitive basis, Verduci: left-handed born in 2002, grew up in the Juventus youth sector. What, no longer attached to the first team, has his suitcases ready to go and play with greater continuity on loan: Genoa remain in pole position, but in the last few days requests have also arrived from abroad, from France, Belgium and Holland. Also watch out for Barbieri (2002), on which Cremonese thinks: Juve could lend him instead of Zanimacchia (1999), which would be diverted to Parma with the obligation to buy in case of promotion to Serie A of the ducals. Sudtirol, which he let go Nicolussi Caviglia (already under Salernitana), is on the trail of Zuelli (2001) and di Sekulov (2002): he hopes to close for at least one of the two (more for the first, midfielder) by the end of the month. Looking forward to collocation too Raffiawho has practically reached the end of his Turin adventure. Frabotta, now on loan to Frosinone, would like to go to Genoa: agents at work. While there doesn’t seem to be any spires for the clubs they’ve requested Soulé temporarily: he should remain with Allegri until the end of the season.