Ancona, 22 January 2023 – Shooting at dawn in Ancona: two people were injured, in via Flavia, in the new city quarters. The reasons for the episode are unknown at the moment and are being investigated by the police.

On the place, which is at the height of a youth community centre of the Municipality, ‘La bottega della fantasia’, in front of a bus stop, operators of the scientific police are at work wearing white overalls, who have found various shell casings. The two wounded were transported to the Torrette hospital: neither of them would be in danger of life

News being updated