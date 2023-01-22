Home Sports Shooting in Ancona: two people injured
Sports

Shooting in Ancona: two people injured

by admin

Ancona, 22 January 2023 – Shooting at dawn in Ancona: two people were injured, in via Flavia, in the new city quarters. The reasons for the episode are unknown at the moment and are being investigated by the police.

On the place, which is at the height of a youth community centre of the Municipality, ‘La bottega della fantasia’, in front of a bus stop, operators of the scientific police are at work wearing white overalls, who have found various shell casings. The two wounded were transported to the Torrette hospital: neither of them would be in danger of life

News being updated

See also  The fourteenth National Games diving U14 group men's platform final held the Shaanxi team twin teenagers won the championship

You may also like

Juve youth market: Crespi. Di Biase and the...

The janitor Giusy, Spalletti and the capital gains...

LIVE Sinner-Tsitsipas for the quarterfinals of the Australian...

all launch games, from Gran Turismo to Resident...

Udinese, there is Deulofeu to beat Sampdoria

Customs ruins a copy of Pokémon Yellow: it...

Nubel: The trust of Monaco’s top management is...

Super Vittozzi: it is a fabulous silver

Kiwior case, because Serie A cannot keep up...

Monte Carlo Rally 2023, results and standings after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy