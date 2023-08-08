Barletta-Avellino, friendly: it’s only football in August but it’s already repression

The one between Barletta and Avellino could and should have been much more than a friendly match. It could have been a show, the best way to get back to rallying around your team, making them feel your warmth and your desire to relaunch after the excellent last championship net of a declining second part. It could have been an opportunity for the fans to come together again, as well as a propitious occasion for off-site players to see the new “Puttilli” and savor the strength and charm of their city lined up in support of their favorite team after a long time, taking advantage of the summer holidays.

A day of sport on which the usual psychosis of those who cling to the slightest handhold to escape from responsibility and from the task of managing public order won. With all due respect to the club who thought of the first injections of liquidity for their coffers after the expenses for setting up the new staff and the pre-season retreat, counting on the great passion of the red and white public.

But unfortunately that was not the case. The lack of turnstiles was deemed by the Prefecture to be a sufficient reason to arrange for the match to be held behind closed doors. Even if to be honest, the above decree also mentions “the acrimony of organized ultras groups, also by virtue of their respective twinnings”. Acrimony that perhaps, more than ten years after the last head-to-head between the two teams, deserved at least a second appeal. Even if the truth is that this country that cloaks itself in guaranteeism and rehabilitation of the guilty, then rediscovers itself as a justicialist when we find ourselves in front of the unwanted and the “folk devil” of society such as the ultras.

For the occasion, the Curva Nord displays the eloquent banner “Once upon a time there was football”, while a second higher up expresses solidarity with the recently banned Andriesi. On the pitch, for what it counts, it ends with a 1-1 draw which gives a few smiles and some more hope to the hosts, who will also be involved in Serie D this year and who held up against a category team superior. Even if it’s legitimate to dream, it’s only football in August: anything can still happen, even if the premises are important. On the other hand, they do not bode well for what has been seen in the institutional offices, which are once again particularly repressive against organized supporters.

