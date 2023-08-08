Mirza Kapić sentenced to one-month detention Info

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina ordered a one-month detention for Mirza Kapić on suspicion of having committed the criminal offense of terrorism.

Today, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina issued a decision accepting the proposal of the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina to order the suspect Mirza Kapić into custody, which according to this decision can last for a maximum of one month.

Detention is also ordered due to the fear that he will destroy, hide, change or falsify evidence and traces important for criminal proceedings, as if he could influence witnesses, accomplices or concealers, and repeat the criminal offense, complete the attempted criminal offense or that he will commit the criminal offense which he threatens, it was announced from the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Kapić is suspected of contacting members of radical structures of the “Islamic State” and planning a terrorist attack on a mosque in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“The suspect is under investigation and is accused of having been in contact with people who support radical movements and support structures of the so-called “ISIL” in the past month – through electronic communication channels, mobile phones and computers, using communication applications – and is in correspondence “expressed his desire to carry out an explosive attack on a mosque in Bosnia and Herzegovina at the end of July this year,” the Prosecutor’s Office announced earlier.

