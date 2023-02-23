Very interesting match Puttilli of Barletta where Gravina arrives thirsty for points in terms of salvation, but which the local team cannot concede to continue pursuing the promotion dream, hoping at the same time to gnaw precious points from the leaders Cavese in this group H of Serie D which is now increasingly on the way in its final rush.

Even today the stands are very crowded with the Curva Nord sold out in every order of place already several days before the race. The Barletta supporters thus confirm their excellent state of health with the Curva which, beyond the numerical factor, shows off a top-level performance despite not having the stimulating equivalent of a supporter to deal with. In fact, the red and white ultras cheer without stopping for a moment, with considerable intensity for the entire duration of the race, as well as the waving of the flags that color the curve without stopping. It’s really a pleasure to hear and see the Curva Nord at work. At the start of the match, a banner is displayed welcoming the return to the stadium of “Coccodrillo”, the historic leader of the Erotic groupafter serving a long suspension that forced him to stay away from stadiums for several years.

On the other hand, on the visiting supporter front, there is the presence of about fifty fans scattered throughout the sector who display some pieces but who limit themselves to attending the match without real organized and/or continued cheering.

At the end of the match, a big party for the people of Barletta for a victory that has a special flavour, considering Cavese’s draw in Fasano. Now, with ten days left in the championship, two points behind the leaders, believing in direct promotion is no longer a simple dream.