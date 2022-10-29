Barrow, the agent’s words

“Barrow he returned yesterday in the group, on the bench he should go safely. I don’t know if he will be on the pitch from the first minute or if he will be in the match. The change of bench? Delighted with the advent of Thiago Motta, his hopes are those of doing well, even if the new technical management has little to do with the injury. The new coach should field him as a striker, no longer as a wing slider and this can only be good news for a player like Musa. Mihajlovic’s farewell, however, was difficult to digest on a human level. Sinisa forced himself to get him to Bologna. We were a bit disappointed that they were unable to say goodbye, the coach had ended his relationship with Bologna while he was in Rome. ”