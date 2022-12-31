The controversy returns, with a 30-team championship and two defections from Castelfranco Veneto and Academy Nettuno
From the sensational refusal to the averted danger: San Marino, champions of Italy, has signed up for the 2023 championship and will be able to defend the title won in the final against Parma. To announce defections are Academy Nettuno and Castelfranco Veneto. Nine regions are represented, in addition to San Marino. The Federal Council will make changes to the formula which will in any case not undergo any upheaval but will consist of 30 teams. Relations between the Federal Andrea Marcon and Alberto Antolini of San Marino remain cordial despite the diversity of views.
The 30 teams
These are the 30 teams registered in the still expanded top division, which will live in two phases and playoffs like a year ago: Big Mat Grosseto, Cagliari, Camec Collecchio, Campidonico Turin, Ciemme Oltretorrente Parma, Codogno, Comcor-Champion Modena, Ecotherm Brescia, Farma Crocetta Parma, Fontana Ermes Sala Baganza, Horta Godo, Hotsand Macerata, Itas Mutua Rovigo, Longbridge Bologna, Nettuno 1945, Nettuno 2, New Black Panthers Ronchi dei Legionari, OM Valpanaro Bologna, Padova, Padule, Palfinger Reggio Emilia, Parmaclima, Platform- Tmc Poviglio, San Marino, Senago, Settimo Torinese, Spirulina Becagli Grosseto, Sultan Cervignano, Tecnovap Verona, Unipolsai Bologna.
