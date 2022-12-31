From the sensational refusal to the averted danger: San Marino, champions of Italy, has signed up for the 2023 championship and will be able to defend the title won in the final against Parma. To announce defections are Academy Nettuno and Castelfranco Veneto. Nine regions are represented, in addition to San Marino. The Federal Council will make changes to the formula which will in any case not undergo any upheaval but will consist of 30 teams. Relations between the Federal Andrea Marcon and Alberto Antolini of San Marino remain cordial despite the diversity of views.